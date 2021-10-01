Scio Twp Police Report, August 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During August, the Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office reported 861 total calls for police service, down from 866 last year for a 1% decrease. Year-to-date calls are 5,359, down from 5,427 for the same time period last year for a 1% decrease.

From the call log (see link below), officers responded to 29 citizen assists, seven medical assists, 22 welfare checks, nine mental health checks, two assaults, one attempted suicide, two death investigations, and one sudden death. Deputies conducted 265 traffic stops during this time with 64 citations issued.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following as noteworthy events in Scio Township:

On August 9, deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of Jackson Road for a fraud report. The caller advised that they had received an alert that a subject was using a ‘cloned’ credit card to make a purchase. The alert came after the suspect had left the store; however, staff was able to locate the suspect on video surveillance which was provided to deputies. The suspect was wearing a mask and therefore was not able to be identified. Several days later the same suspect returned and attempted to use the card again. The transaction was declined, and the suspect fled prior to deputies arrival.

On August 13, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Dino Drive for a personal injury traffic crash. The reportee stated that a coworker had crashed a motorcycle into a metal pole and struck his head and was barely breathing. Deputies arrived and administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The motorcycle operator was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in stable conditions.

On August 26, deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Jackson Road for an intimidation complaint. The caller reported that a customer was unhappy with the service they received and was now posting videos on social media calling for followers to post negative reviews of the company. The suspect also mentioned breaking into the building and then committing an arson. Deputies made contact with the suspect who admitted to posting the videos but stated that the comments regarding the arson were ‘dark humor.’ Charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On August 30, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Parkland Plaza for a vehicle theft report. The victim advised that his 1992 GMC pick-up was last seen around 3:00 am. The following day the vehicle was recovered by the Farmington Hills Police Department and the driver was taken into custody. The vehicle theft investigation is on-going.

Note: Throughout the month, Deputies responded to several complaints of Catalytic Converter thefts. Whenever possible, park your vehicles indoors and keep your doors locked to prevent theft.

