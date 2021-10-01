Dexter Cross Country Teams Third at 2nd SEC Red Jamboree

Both Dexter cross country teams came home with third place finishes at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season at Munson Park in Monroe Tuesday.

The boys finished with 82 points and behind Saline with 46 and Pioneer 48.

Brandon Anderson led the Dreadnaughts with a fifth-place finish in 16:45.10.

Josh Lamb was 15th in 17:19.40 and Adam Hauser right behind in 16th with a time of 17:21.50. Owen Ackerman came home in 20th in 17:30.80 and Alex Hoffman rounded out the top five in 28th

with a time of 17:59.80.

Griffin Bentley was 34th in 18:14, Caleb Snyder 35th in 18:27.60, Scott Smith 36th in 18:27.60, Zachary Sawin 44th in 18:40.90, and Rylan Teddy 57th in 19:16.40.

The girls finished third with 91 points to clip Skyline by one point. Pioneer easily won the race with 19 and Saline was second with 43.

Alena Blumberg led the way with a seventh-place finish in 19:30 and Amanda McGill 15th in 20:10.30.

Kate Varitek set a new PR with an 18th place finish in 20:21.60, followed by Annabel O’Haver in 27th in 21:23.70 and Ashley Mitchell 28th in 21:30.90 to round out the top five.

Hannah McComas was 29th in 21:30.40, Annissa Sisson 38th in 22:06.20, Quinn Hilla 38th in 22:26.40, Avery Lawrence 43rd in 22:54, and Olivia Shaieb 54th in 24:39.50.