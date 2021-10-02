Dexter Falls to Huron in Red Showdown

The Dexter football team came up short in the SEC Red showdown against Ann Arbor Huron Friday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to the River Rats 28-21.

It was a game when the Dreadnaughts look back it will show they had their chances but could not finish when needed in the loss.

Dexter took the opening kickoff and drove to the Huron 19 yard line but turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth down.

The defense then forced a punt and Dexter took over at the River Rat 40-yard line.

The Dreadnaughts would drive to the Huron 12 but was intercepted and the River Rats took over once again.

Huron would put together a drive and scored on a one-yard TD run to take a 7-0 lead.

After a Dexter punt, Huron would put together another drive and score on a one-yard TD run to push the lead to 14-0.

Dexter would drive to the Huron 22 yards line, but Huron would pick off another pass to kill the Dexter drive once again.

After a pair of punts, Dexter pulled out a trick play and Cole Cabana hit Cal Bavineau with a 22-yard scoring pass in the final minute of the first half to cut the lead to 14-7 at the break.

Huron took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove down to score on another one-yard TD run to make it 21-7.

Dexter would then drive to the River Rat nine-yard line, but once again came up short and turned the ball over on downs.

After a Huron punt, Bavineau hit Braeden Fuson with a 26-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 21-14. Late in the third.

Huron would take the kickoff and march down the field in a long, time-consuming drive and scored on a 22-yard run to make it 28-14 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Dexter answered quickly when Bavineau hits Fuson with a 77-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 28-21 with five minutes left.

The Dreadnaughts tried an onside kick, but Huron recovered to take over near midfield.

Huron ran the ball to try to eat up the clock, but on 4th

and one, the Dreadnaughts came up with a stop to take over at their own 47.

The Dreadnaughts could not move the ball an turned the ball over on downs to Huron with two-minutes to go.

Bavineau finished 10-29 passing for 184 yards, two TD’s and two INT’s.

Cabana rushed for 136 yards on 23 carries and Bavineau 31 on five attempts. Fuson caught four passes for 146 yards and tow scores, Ty Rychener four for 21, Cabana two for 17, and Bavineau one for 22 and a score.

The Dreadnaughts fell to 4-2 and face a must win game against Monroe in the Dexter Homecoming Friday night.