Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive moves to 4-0 in the SEC Red

Photo's provided by Melanie Reyes

Dexter women’s swim and dive defeated Bedford on Thursday night to improve their SEC red conference record to 4-0 and their overall season record to 6-1. Maddy Matos helped lead the Dreadnaughts to victory with first place finishes in the 200 medley relay (with Delaney Parker, Isa Reyes and Marea Balcom), the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay (with Jill Kinnard, Laura Walton, and Harper Brown) and a second place finish in the 100 backstroke. The Dexter B medley relay (Alexis TerBush, Harper Brown, Claire Blodgett and Sydney Collins) was third.

Jill Kinnard earned first place finishes in both the 200 IM and the 500 free. Vivian Kinnard helped lead the divers to another first through third place sweep of the event with Elysa Grossman in second and Sefina Patterson in third.

Reyes won the 100 butterfly and was third in the 50 free. Brown earned first in the 100 freestyle and second on a close finish in the 100 breaststroke. Parker was third in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM. Blodgett was third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Grace McClellan and Paige O’Connor were third and fifth in the 500 freestyle.

Walton and Elizabeth Young were third and fourth in the 200 freestyle while TerBush was fourth in the 200 IM. Young was also fourth in the 100 free and TerBush was third in the 100 backstroke. Balcom was second in the 50 free and 100 free.

Dexter’s 200 free relay teams took first and second place (A-Balcom, Reyes, Parker, J. Kinnard; B- Young, Collins, Madelyn McClellan, Walton). Finishing up the events, the 400 free relay teams earned first and third (A-J. Kinnard, Walton, Matos, Brown; B- Young, Collins, Blodgett, TerBush).

The Dreadnaughts look forward to hosting Ann Arbor Huron, Canton, Pinckney, Plymouth, and South Lyon East this Saturday for the Annual Freshmen-Sophomore Invitational.