Dexter Field Hockey Takes Down Rival Chelsea

The Dexter and Chelsea field hockey teams met up for the second time this season and for the second time the teams played in wet soggy conditions as rain rolled through the area Monday.

The wet weather did not slow the Dreadnaughts as they rolled to a 6-0 win over the Bulldogs in a game that Dexter controlled from the start.

The Dreadnaughts put pressure on from the start and had three early corners, but Bulldog goaltender Nina Faupel made three big saves to keep the game scoreless.

Dexter boroke through at the 6:05 mark of the first period when Ava Hauman found the net with an assist to Linsey Vantine to make it 1-0 after one.

Faupel kept the Bulldogs in the game by stopping five more Dexter corners in the second to keep it 1-0 at halftime.

Vantine would find the net for the Dreadnaughts at 3:30 of the third period and just a few minutes later Sophie Alabre scored to make it 3-0 after three periods.

The Dreadnaughts would put the game away in the final period with goals from Marissa Skinner, Kaylen Moneypenny, and Gracie Burns.

Burns, Hauman, McKenna Wondrash, and Evelyn Clemens recorded assist for Dexter.

Dexter outshot Chelsea 16-2 in the match with Hannah Baldwin stopping both shots for the Dreadnaughts and Faupel making ten saves for the Bulldogs.