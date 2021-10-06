Dexter Soccer Pickes Up Pair of Wins

The Dexter soccer team celebrated Senior Night Monday when they hosted riva Chelsea in front of a crowd that included a large student section and a pep band.

Riley Tracy scored early for Dexter and the game was tied at 1-1 in the second half.

With just over 21 minutes remaining Mateo Pena drilled a shot that deflected off a Chelsea defender and inside the left post and into the net for the game winner.

The Dreadnaughts made it two straight wins with a 4-1 win over Monroe Tuesday night.

Matteo Angelini found the net twice to lead Dexter. Pena and Artjoms Clifford added one goal each, while John Waidley had an assist.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 8-8-2 overall on the season and 6-6-1 in the SEC Red. They will host Saline Thursday night and open district play next week against the same Hornets.