Dexter Tennis Third at D2 Regional

The Dexter tennis team hosted the D2 Regional Wednesday and earned a third place finish and just missed qualifying for the state finals.

Dexter finished with seven points. Okemos won the title with 22 points and East Lansing was second with 14.

Dom Sortor and Cole Arnedt reached the final in two-doubles before falling 7-6 (1), 6-1. They picked up two wins to rach the finals.

No other Dreadnaught reached the finals.

Allen Labadie and Diego Reyes picked up a win before bowing out in the semifinals at 0ne-doubles, Lucas Anderson and Cole Sheldon one win and a semifinal loss at three-doubles, and Derrick Nelson and Andrew Guinta one win and a semifinal loss at four-doubles.

Connor Kniesteadt (3-singles) and Ryan Flaherty (4-singles) both picked up wins before bowing out in the semifinals.