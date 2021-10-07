Dexter Golfers Ninth at D2 Regional

The Dexter girls' golf team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the Dreadnaughts finished 9th out of 11 teams at the Division 2 Regional and Groesbeck Golf Course in East Lansing.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 398. South Lyon won the Regional title with a score of 343 and Haslett was second with 352.

Olivia Naylor lead the Dreadnaughts with an 18-hole score of 91.

Clare McCormick fired a round of 97, while Marissa Genske shot 102. Hannah Finch posted a score of 108 and Camryn Chase 109.