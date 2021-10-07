Electronic Vehicle Plug-In Stations are Coming to Dexter

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The road is being paved to bring plug-in charging stations for electronic vehicles to Dexter.

The Dexter Planning Commission set a public hearing for November 1, 2021, to get input on electronic vehicle charging stations in the City. The hearing is scheduled during the Commission’s regular meeting.

Dexter’s Planning Commission request the City Staff to draft a set of regulations outlining the implementation and use of charging stations for plug-in electronic vehicles (PEVs). The requirements would apply to residential, commercial, and industrial districts.

In her submission to the Commission, Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol added that “There will not be a requirement for developers of new commercial/industrial projects or commercial/industrial redevelopment projects to provide or even make-ready a site for PEVs, but all new residential development will be required to be PEV ready.”

Highlights from the City Staff draft regulations (see link below) include:

The draft specifically mentions the three most common charging levels.

Level-1 is considered slow charging. Voltage including the range from 0 through 120.

Level-2 is considered medium charging. Voltage is greater than 120 and includes 240.

Level-3 is considered fast or rapid charging. Voltage is greater than 240.

Levels 1 and 2 are permitted in any zoning district. Level 3 will only be allowed in Central Business, Mixed Use, Village Residential, Neighborhood Commercial, Light Industrial, and Research and Development. All installation shall be subject to a zoning compliance permit.

Under the regulations, PEVs would be required for new residential units.

“In order to proactively plan for and accommodate the anticipated future growth in market demand for electric vehicles, all new one- and two-family dwelling, and multiple family and mobile home developments with garages or carports are required to be constructed with a 220-240-volt/40amp outlet on a dedicated circuit, in close proximity to designated vehicle parking to accommodate the potential future hardwire installation of a Level-2 electric vehicle charging station.”

New non-residential construction is not required to install PEVs, but encouraged to do so.

“In order to proactively plan for and accommodate the anticipated future growth in market demand for electric vehicles, it is strongly encouraged, but not required, that all new and expanded non-residential development parking areas provide the electrical capacity necessary to accommodate the future hardwire installation of Level-2 electric vehicle charging stations. It is recommended that a typical parking lot (e.g., 1,000 or less parking spaces) have a minimum ration of 2% of the total parking spaces be prepared for such stations.”

Click on the link below to see the entire draft.