Saline Clips Dexter in Red Soccer Battle

In a preview of next weeks Division 1 district soccer opener, Saline clipped Dexter 3-2 on a wet, rainey night on the pitch.

The game was played in a light rain all ngiht, but it did not slow the offenses of the two teams.

Christian Rossi drilled in a pair of goals to give Saline a 2-0 lead, but the Dreadnaughts would rally.

JP Assenmacher drilled a shot into the upper right corner of the net with 21 minutes left in the half to cut the Hornet lead to 2-1.

Saline turned it around and had back to back quality scoring chances. A direct kick from near midfield found its way to the net where Dexter goaltender Wiley Smith made a sliding kick save and scrambled to make another save on the rebound.

The Hornets then earned a corner kick that was headed toward the net, but Smith knocked it away to a Hornet player, they headed it back toward the net and the Dreadnaughts Will Palazzolo was there to head it out of harms way to keep it 2-1.

Dexter would have a couple of near breakaways but Saline goaltender Riley Behrman mad a couple of sliding saves to keep the Hornets on top.

The Dreadnaughts would tie things up when Assenmacher drilled in another shot almost identical to his first goal to make it 2-2 with 37 minutes left in the game.

Dexter was called for a foul and given a yellow card giving the Hornets a direct kick from just outside the box with 23 minutes left. The Hornets capitalized when Luke Allen drilled the kick into the back of the net to make it 3-2.

The Dreadnaughts would have a couple of good chances late, but could not get the equalizer to make the final 3-2.

The two teams will face off in the district semifinals Wednesday ngiht at 6:00 PM at Al Ritt Stadium.

Photos by Mike Williamson