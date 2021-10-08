Short-handed Dreadnaughts Swim and Dive Falls to Skyline

Despite missing several of their key scorers, Dexter women’s swim and dive team came ready to go for their meet against D1- Skyline on Thursday evening. They cheered hard, had some great swims and added to their growing list of State Meet Qualifying times, but ultimately lost 104-82 to their host.

Skyline’s 200 medley relay team of Shannen Lee, Sophia Nielsen, Allie Deininger, and Claire Kozma grabbed first place in the 200 medley relay while Dexter’s A and B relays were second and third (A-Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, Isa Reyes, Natalie Koenn; B- Alexis TerBush, Harper Brown, Claire Blodgett, Elizabeth Young). In the 200 freestyle, Lily Cleason (Skyline) was first followed by Jill Kinnard and Laura Walton from Dexter.

Dexter and Skyline alternated places in the 200 IM where Matos won the event with teammates Parker and TerBush in third and fifth while Skyline’s Nielsen and Deininger were second and fourth. Kozma (Skyline) swam a blazing 50 free earning first place and a State Meet qualifying time. Dexter’s Koenn, Reyes and Young finished second, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Vivian Kinnard won diving for Dexter with teammate Sefina Patterson in third. Ella Bentley from Skyline was second. Kozma earned a second State meet qualifying time and won the 100 butterfly. Reyes was second and Dexter teammates Blodgett, Madelyn McClellan and Alena Michos were fourth, fifth and sixth behind third place, Jorie Cho from Skyline.

Skyline took first, second and fourth in the 100 free (Lee, Deininger, MacNeil) with Dexter’s Brown, Young and Sydney Collins earning third, fifth and sixth. Lily Cleason from Skyline won the 500 free with a State meet qualifying time and teammate, Gina Sadler was third. Dexter’s Kinnard, Walton and Grace McClellan were second, fourth and sixth.

Skyline and Dexter again alternated positions in the 200 free relay with Skyline’s A and B teams taking first and third (A- MacNeil, Deininger, Cho, Cleason; B-Dawson, A. Vaitkecicius, Heusel, Sadler) while Dexter’s A, B and C teams were second, fourth and fifth A-Koenn, Parker, Reyes, Kinnard; B-Collins, Taylor Onsted, M. McClellan, Walton; C-Emma Bishop, Paige O’Connor, Rose Clark, G. McClellan).

Finishing up the events, Skyline’s Lee won the 100 backstroke with Matos and TerBush taking second and third for Dexter. Parker and Brown had stellar swims taking first and second in the 100 breaststroke with both swimmers earning State Meet qualifying times. Sophia Nielsen from Skyline and Koenn (Dexter) were third and fourth. Skyline won the 400 freestyle relay (Kozma, MacNeil, Cleason and Lee) and their B relay was third. Dexter’s A relay finished second (Walton, Kinnard, Matos and Brown) while their B, C and D relays wrapped up the meet with fourth to sixth place (B-Young, Collins, Blodgett, TerBush; C- G. McClellan, Clark, Bishop, O’Connor; D- Addy Arbor, Anna Wetzel, Rhya Wright, Madison Talsma).

Brown, Elysa Grossman, J. Kinnard, V. Kinnard, Koenn, Matos, Parker, Reyes, TerBush and Walton will represent Dexter at the MISCA Invitational this Saturday at Calvin University and the full team will be back in dual meet action on Thursday, October 14th at Saline High School.