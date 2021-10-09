Cabana’s Record Setting Day Leads Dexter Past Monroe

A record setting day by Cole Cabana Saturday afternoon helped lift the Dexter football team to a much needed 56-27 win over Monroe.

The teams met Friday night and the game was called after one quarter due to lightning in the area after a one-hour delay.

Monroe took the opening kickoff Friday night and drove down the field for a TD run to take a 7-0 lead.

After a Dexter punt Monroe drove down the field again, but the Dexter defense held and blocked a Trojan field goal attempt to keep it 7-0.

Cal Bavineau hit Braeden Fuson with a long pass to the Monroe two-yard line on the last play of the first quarter when the game was suspended due to lightning. After an hour delay the game was rescheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Bavineau scored from two yards out when play resumed Saturday to tie the score at 7-7 and Cabana would take over from there.

Cabana scored on runs of 26 and five yards to give Dexter a 21-7 lead and Bavineau hit Cole Darby with a seven-yard TD pass and the Dreads lead 28-7 at the half.

Monroe would rally back in the third with a pair of scores to cut the Dexter lead to 28-20 before Cabana scored from 10-yards out to make it 35-20 after three.

Dexter forced a turnover to start the fourth and Cabana would score from three yards out for his fourth TD of the game.

The Dreadnaughts would pull away with TD runs of 41 and 60 by Cabana to pull away for the huge win.

Cabana finished with a school record of 341 yards on 33 carries and six touchdowns. He now has scored 21 touchdowns combined on the ground and through the air for the season. He also caught four passes for 37 yards.

Bavineau was 14 for 22 passing for 129 yards and a score and rushed for 23 yards and a TD.

Fuson caught four passes for 51 yards, Ty Rychener four for 23, Wyatt Novara one for 11, and Darby one for seven yards and a score.

The win was a much-needed victory for the Dreadnaughts as they improved to 5-2. They travel to undefeated Saline Friday night and host undefeated arch-rival Chelsea October 22.

Photos by Mike Williamson