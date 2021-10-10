Dexter Girls Ninth and Boys 14th at Portage Invite

The Dexter cross country teams had strong days at one of the largest invites of the year in the Portage Invitational Saturday.

The girls finished ninth out of 38 teams in the Division 1 race. Dexter finished with 340 points in the race won by AA Pioneer with 62.

Amanda McGill and Alena Blumberg earned medals for the Dreadnaughts with top 50 finishes.

McGill finished 25th with a time of 19:14.4 and Blumberg 29th in 19:21.9.

Kate Varitek was 55th in 19:58.3 and Annabel O’Haver 104th in 20:42.3. Annissa Sisson finished 137th in 21:09.3, Hannah McComan 147th in 21:16.8, and Ashley Mitchell, 158th

in 21:34.1.

The boys finished 14th out of 38 teams with 414 points. Hilliard Davidson, Ohio won the race with 101 points.

Brandon Anderson medaled for Dexter with a 44th

place finish in 16:36.8.

Josh Lamb came home 74th in 16:56.7 and Owen Ackerman 89th in 17:07.4. Adam Hauser was 90th in 17:08, Alex Hoffman 124th in 17:30.6, Griffin Bentley 153rd with a PR of 17:51, and Zachary Sawin 178th in 18:12.3.

The teams will return to action at the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills Thursday, October 21.