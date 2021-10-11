NautiMI on the River is in the mood for fall

NautiMI on the River is offering some new treats just in time for the changing of the seasons.

This unique shop that features the many flavors of Hudsonville Ice Cream as well as an assortment of locally made in Michigan products is kicking off its Hot Cocoa Bar this week.

NautiMI is introducing a classic hot cocoa as well as a “super fun Mermaid and Monster version for the kids and young at heart.”

They’ll also be offering a unique hot cocoa float - the classic with a scoop of ice cream, of course, and as the days grow colder and shorter they will add more.

“As the fall season turns into fall and holidays, we have a few more special cocoa ideas to add along the way,” said Melissa Kunnert, co-owner of the shop along with her father, Kerry Klave.

This week marks an important moment for NautiMI as it will be having its six-month appreciation open house as a thank-you to the community. They are hosting a Fall Open House with sales, giveaways, a fun fall photo booth and more at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 16th and 17th.

“We want to thank everyone in the community of the love and support they have given us this first summer,” Kunnert said. “We were hopeful that our vision would be well accepted and the welcome and feedback received has well exceeded our expectations!”

The NautiMI team also includes Kunnert’s husband, Emilio Kunnert, who she describes as her support and someone who also covers shifts and scoops, and does all of their updates, projects and such around the place. Another important part of the team is Anna Teachworth, who is the main manager along with Kunnert and is also the bookkeeper.

“We are a work in progress and sort of just making things up as we go and sometimes we get it right and sometimes we don't, but we are learning and growing along the way!” said Kunnert looking back over the past six months. “Some things have worked, some not so much, we change what's needed and carry on! At opening in April we had many more plans and ideas to come, and over the summer and now into fall we have added a few of those ideas. There is still more to come, keep coming back to see!”

Look Who’s Nauti Now bucket of 12 scoops. photo courtesy of NautiMI on the River

One thing to come is another cool seasonal event.

To add some Halloween fun, NautiMI is partnering with its neighbor Ore Creek Craft Cider to bring a “Witches and Warlocks Night out!”

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 23rd, this event will have a food truck on site and as Kunnert says they will “have bunches of fun up our sleeves including giveaways, contests, and some items on sale.”

Those interested should watch Facebook for the announcement and for event details. Costumes are encouraged!

Looking even further ahead to the holiday season, NautiMI is a great place to keep in mind for Holiday shopping needs. They have a variety of gift ideas, ranging from clothing, home décor, jewelry, candles, bath/body to puzzles, games and toys.

Salted Caramel Shake. photo courtesy of NautiMI on the River

And there’s even more.

Kunnert said the majority of their items are sourced locally here in the community or in Michigan.

“We believe the most important thing we can do is to support our local community and fellow businesses,” she said.

To learn more about NautiMI or to see the latest event details, go to nautimiontheriver.com or check out its Facebook page at NautiMIontheRiver. To contact them, email NautiMIontheRiver@gmail.com.

The shop is located at 9260 McGregor Road in Pinckney, on the river between Big Portage and Baseline lakes. It’s a year-round shop. They plan to be open 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.