Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Excels at the MISCA Invitational

Last Friday afternoon while the rest of the team was participating in the DHS Homecoming parade, Vivian Kinnard started off the events at at Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center placing fourth for Dexter in 1m diving. On Saturday afternoon, the medley relay team of Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, Isa Reyes and Natalie Koenn started off the swim events taking more than two seconds off their entry time on their way to a 16th place finish and a State Meet qualifying time of 1:54.22.

Matos, Jill Kinnard and Laura Walton represented Dexter in the 200 freestyle placing 22nd, 27th and 45th (2:01.46, 2:01.94, 2:05.98). Koenn swam a personal best in the 200 IM by more than 2 seconds, placing 32nd (2:20.35).

Reyes continued her season trend of shaving time in the 100 butterfly. Dropping another 1.39 seconds, she finished 31st (1:01.86) and is now less than two-tenths of a second away from her State Meet Qualifying time.

J. Kinnard and Walton had great swims in the 500 freestyle, both improving on their season’s best times. Kinnard took off almost four seconds to improve her State Qualifying time and finish 8th (5:20.93). Walton took off more than four seconds and finished 15th (5:30.47).

Alexis TerBush had a great swim in the 100 backstroke finishing 51st. Matos finished 19th and dropped 1.46 seconds to earn a State Meet Qualifying time in the 100 backstroke (1:01.84).

Koenn, Parker and Harper Brown all had great swims in the 100 breaststroke. Koenn dropped 1.4 seconds, continuing to close in on the State Meet time and finished 43rd. Brown finished 32nd and was just off her season’s best and State Meet Qualifying time she achieved at Skyline earlier in the week. Parker finished 18th, breaking her previous 1:10.60 State Qualifying time with a new best of 1:09.89.

Both the 200 free and 400 free relays bettered their entry times. The 200 free relay of Brown, Parker, Reyes and J. Kinnard finished 22nd (1:45.28) and the 400 free relay of J. Kinanrd, Walton, Brown and Matos was 30th (3:53.86).