DCO Spooky Halloween Concert Set to Delight Audience

From Andrew Thomas, DCO

Looking for a fun, family-friendly Halloween activity? Join the Dexter Community Orchestra for its Halloween Concert Sunday, October 31, 3 p.m. at the Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts.

Music Director David Schultz will lead a spooky musical tour of Bald Mountain. Along the way, you might encounter a boy wizard, a mysterious masked phantom, even some dancing skeletons – but watch out for sharks! And as a special treat, Anchor Elementary School Principal Craig McCalla will narrate a creepy musical tale, “The House of Untold Horrors”.

Costumes are encouraged for the audience and musicians. Kids (and parents) will have an opportunity to show off their costumes, while the orchestra plays “Funeral March for a Marionette” (better known as the “Alfred Hitchcock Theme”). The program will end in plenty of time to allow for a quick supper before trick-or-treating begins.

The concert will adhere to appropriate COVID precautions, as set by Dexter Community Schools. Face masks are required (hey, it’s Halloween!), and orchestra members will be masked except while playing wind instruments, with bell covers for woodwinds and brass. This is the DCO’s first concert in over a year-and-a-half, and members are looking forward to providing an enjoyable, and safe, “treat” for children of all ages.

Best of all, this is a free concert! No tickets are necessary, so seating is first-come-first-serve. Donations to help defray the orchestra’s expenses are encouraged and greatly appreciated.