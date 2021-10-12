A residential development wants to call the former Knights of Columbus campground home

A plan for 46 acres of land on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road has been introduced in Scio Township and if it comes to be it would transform the former Knights of Columbus campground property.

Although it’s early on in the process, the plan went before the township planning commission on Oct. 11, for a public hearing and review in what is the first step for its planners in seeking an approval for a preliminary Planned Unit Development (PUD) and rezoning.

In general from the township consultants, public hearing and planning commissioners, the development plan will need to do more in addressing of and giving details on traffic, environmental and neighboring impact and how it will meet the township’s PUD standards. These are just some of the questions moving forward.

The address for the proposed development is 3991 Dexter-Ann Arbor.

The plan was presented in part by Tom Covert of Midwestern Consulting, on behalf of the applicant Norfolk Development Corporation of Ann Arbor.

The location of the proposed plan is the south side of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road between Wagner and W. Delhi, immediately north of I-94. Current zoning is Recreation-Conservation. The site encompasses two properties of vacant land containing woodlands, open water/pond wetland and steep slopes.

The plan calls for 47 detached, single family residential units or homes.

According to township consultant Carlisle Wortman’s project description: Norfolk is proposing to cluster development in order to preserve natural features on the site and would devote 70 percent or 33 acres as preserved open space.

There would also be a community wastewater system to be utilized to handle the development’s sewage waste.

Covert said the development goals include: a clustered-quality single family residential neighborhood; extensive open space; active and passive recreation; restoration of the existing pavilion for social gatherings; preservation of natural features, including woodlands, landmark trees and wetland; and served by private waste water system and community well.

The homes would be clustered in the northeast area of the site with private roads with sidewalks. There are also plans for walking paths, natural paths and play fields.

A screen capture from the presentation of the development at the Oct. 11 meeting.

Covert said the PUD would allow flexibility with the residential lot size in order to preserve the bio-reserve area and open space.

The development planners say the typical home is geared toward meeting the needs of the existing community by providing housing opportunities within the middle range of the single family residential market.

In addition, they say the site layout is designed to minimize any environmental impacts on the site or surrounding properties, and includes a minimum 100 feet perimeter buffer between proposed lots and neighboring adjacent properties.

Planners say the wastewater treatment plant will be designed and maintained as required by the State of Michigan.

Covert said the socio-economic impact of the project would be that it’s a $21.2 million project; it would take three years to construct; the projected population would be 2.55 persons per home with an overall population of 120 and a median age of 42; and the projected annual tax revenue would be $445,000 for the township, county and Ann Arbor Public Schools at $9,500 per home per year.

A screen capture from the presentation of the development at the Oct. 11 meeting.

Going forward, Covert said they will take the feedback/input/questions back to the drawing board and continue to meet with township consultants and bring back the plan with any revisions.

This article only captures some of the project details and the feedback, so to learn more about it, go to https://www.sciotownship.org/.