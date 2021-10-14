Dexter Community Report, 10-11-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

What follows are the current updates from Dexter’s Community Development Manager and City Manager which were submitted to the City Council at its October 11, 2021, meeting.

Community Development Manager Report

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol and Assistant Planner Mike Auerbach submitted the following updates in their written report.

Variety Die and Stamping submitted an application to the Planning Commission for a site plan review of an approximately 12,000 sq. ft. addition to its existing 81,000 sq. ft. facility. The primary purpose for the addition is increased storage capacity. The PC voted to recommend approval of the plan to City Council.

Plug-in Electric Vehicles: The Planning Commission considered a draft set of regulations for plug-in electric vehicles (PEV). The draft regulations allow plug-in electric vehicle stations in residential, commercial and industrial districts. Developers of new commercial/industrial projects or commercial/industrial redevelopment projects are encouraged to provide a site for PEVs, but would not be required. However, all new residential dwelling units and/or developments would be required to be PEV ready. The Planning Commission will hold the required public hearing during its November 4th meeting.

3045 Broad Street Redevelopment: City Staff met with the 3045 Broad Street Committee to review and discuss the changes and scope of a new Request For Proposal (RFP) for the 3045 Broad Street Redevelopment Project. The input from the Committee was to put all options on the table. Staff will have a draft of the revised RFP for review by the DDA.

8180 Main St (the empty lot between Mill Creek and the Pelham stone bridge): The owner of the lot has expressed interest in constructing a restaurant/nano-brewery on the site. He is requesting rezoning to address a lack of parking space.

City Manager Report

Recent updates from City Manager Justin Breyer’s written report include:

Fall Leaf Collection by the DPW will began the week of October 11, 2021.

Fall Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Monday, October 18, 2021. The Fall Clean-Up Day provides for expanded collection of trash, appliances, and other bulky items.

Mill Creek Park Volunteer Day is set for Sunday, October 24th from 8:00am – 12:00pm. The plan for the Work Day is to install additional plantings and mulch along the Mill Creek Park slope.

Farmers Market Closing Day will be Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Farmers Market will close out the season with a Pet Costume Contest starting at 11:45am.

Recording Secretary: City Staff posted a job opening for Recording Secretary for City Council and the Planning Commission. Staff has received an e-mail from a city resident expressing interest in the position. Staff will be meeting with the resident for further determination.

Dexter Crossing Road Project is substantially complete. The City’s contractor will be working on restoration of disturbed areas over the next few weeks. City Staff has received a number of e-mailed compliments about how smooth the project went.

Assistant to the City Manager: Staff conducted second interviews for the Assistant to the City Manager with two candidates between September 28th and October 4th. Staff is proceeding with reference checks before making an offer to a candidate.

3515 Broad Street User Group Meetings: Staff participated in a 3515 Broad St. User Group meeting on October 5, 2021. A design presentation is anticipated for the October 25 City Council meeting.

Slams and S’mores: The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee held the Slams & S’mores event on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 6:30pm in Monument Park following Apple Daze. Although the weather did not cooperate, the logistics of the event went well and there were a number of performers that showed-up to participate. Fun and s’mores were had by all in attendance.

Both reports can be found in their entirety in the City Council meeting packet for October 11, 2021, which is posted on the City’s website.

Photo: Doug Marrin