The Zeeb Road pathway project gets a boost

The prospect of the Zeeb Road Pathway connecting to the Border-to-Border trail and safely crossing I-94 got a lot better on October 12, after an announcement from state House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski during the Scio Township Board meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Lasinski (D-Scio Township) was given an opportunity by the township board to speak and present some good news.

Which was: The township received $1.5 million in total, through the Michigan Enhancement Grants, to help pay for the Zeeb Road Pathway.

According to Lasinski, here is the breakdown of the funds: $750,000 for the completion of the Zeeb Rd. Pathway to the B2B Trail, at Huron River Drive, and $750,000 for increasing pedestrian safety, at the I-94 interchange at Zeeb Rd.

Lasinski said she has been working with Scio Township, specifically supervisor Will Hathaway and board trustee Jane Vogel, on funding for pedestrian walk ways and increased safety crossing a bridge on Zeeb Rd.

In working with Vogel, Lasinski said the timeline for these pathway sections has moved up a full year with the funding help.

As a township resident, Lasinski said she has personal experience as to why safer and better non-motorized connections are needed in the township.

She recalled a time when she and her children found a bug in the yard and wanted help in identifying it, so they looked to travel by bike from their home south of Jackson Road to the Washtenaw County Michigan State University Extension office in Scio Township, which is near township hall on north Zeeb.

She said it was absolutely hazardous in trying to get north of Jackson Road when not using a car.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Lasinski about the news.

“People want to live in walkable communities,” she told STN. "These two projects will make Scio Township a better place to live. With a state budget surplus and an influx of federal dollars, we have the opportunity to make many investments in our communities that will improve the quality of life of our neighbors.”

Everyone on the township board was excited to hear the news.

STN also followed up with Hathaway.

He said they have a plan for improvements to be accomplished in phases.

“As Rep. Lasinski stated, Trustee Jane Vogel has been updating a spreadsheet of estimated costs and potential funding sources,” said Hathaway. “She's played a leadership role on this project that predates her taking office as trustee.”

He said, “Funding from the State is a very big boost to the N. Zeeb Pathway project, as was the Township voter support for the Parks and Pathways millage, but the Township will still need to line up funding from other sources.”

So the work continues, but the potential for the pathway took a big step forward.

Construction of the pathway’s segment going north from Dexter-Ann Arbor Road is currently underway and is looking better every day.