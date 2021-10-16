Dexter Volleyball Defeats Lincoln in Straight Set

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 4-1 in the SEC Red with a straight set win over Ypsilanti Lincoln 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 Thursday night.

Falling behind immediately in the first set, Dexter struggled to get rhythm with a new lineup including four new players from the Junior Varsity team. The Dreadnaughts trailed the entire set until senior Hanna Quinn served three of her match leading four aces.

The second set went similarly as the first as Dexter continued to struggle to build connection on the court.

Dexter fell behind behind 19-24 at the end they came out of a timeout focused on defense in order to force the offense. The Dreads scored five straight to tie it up and went ahead with overpass kills from newcomer, sophomore Ali Parachek and with senior Paige Sayler adding kills through Lincoln's block and smart coverage. Lily Burns contributed smart court sense and five digs to add to the momentum to carry the Dreads into the next set.

Riding the momentum into the third set, Dexter led the entire set behind junior Savannah Smith's outstanding serve receive of a 2.25, her offense on the left side, and her three blocks at the net.

“I am so proud of the way the entire program stepped up to fill out the varsity roster to compete while we have key players sidelined,” coach Pamela Palmer Burns said. “They believe in each other; trust each other; work hard for each other. Tonight, was a testament to the culture of our program, how every person is focused and committed to improving and serving their role when called.”

Braedy Wineman had a big night with 19 assists, 11 digs, and ten kills to lead Dexter.

Jamie Giese chipped in with 15 digs, six kills and two aces, while Maria Demerell had 17 digs. Parachek added seven kills, Quinn six kills, and Lana Burns 16 assists.