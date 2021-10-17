Dexter Field Hockey Routs Liggett

The Dexter field hockey team improved to 7-5-3 overall after a 6-1 pasting of University Liggett last week.

Kaylen Moneypenny scored for the Dreadnaughts in the first period that tied the game at 1-1 after one.

It was all Dreadnaughts from there with goals by Marissa Skinner and Ava Hauman in the second period to make it 3-1 at the half.

Hauman scored her second of the game and Olivia Napolitan found the net to make it 5-1 Dreads after three. Sophie Alabre would finish off the scoring with a goal in the fourth to make the final 6-1.

Gracie Burns picked up two assists, while Evelyn Clemens, Alabre, and Lindsey Vantine each had one. Hannah Baldwin made two saves in net for Dexter.

Dexter fell to Skyline 5-3 earlier in the week.

Vantine picked up a pair of goals, while Hauman scored one. Clemens and Emily Kate Covert each had an assist. Baldwin made nine saves in net.