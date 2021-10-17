Saline Clips Dexter in District Soccer Opener

For the third time this season a Saline/Dexter soccer match-up went down to the wire and for the third time this season the Hornets came out on top as Saline beat Dexter 1-0 in the Division 1 district opener Wednesday night.

The teams went back and forth early with both getting quality chances, but both goaltenders were up to the task as Dexter’s Wiley Smith and Saline’s Riley Behrman made save after save.

Saline had the best chance early when a shot was ripped on net, but Smith made a diving save to his right to keep the game scoreless.

Dexter had a great chance on a corner with just over 17 minutes left in the first half with a header, but Behrman made the save.

The Hornets broke through with 3:30 left in the first half when Christian Rossi headed in a corner kick from Drew Barker to make it 1-0.

The goal for Rossi was his 26th of the season which ties the school record with Cam Cameron in 2003.

Saline would keep the pressure on with several corner kicks early in the second half. Smith made an amazing save when one kicked crossed to his left and the redirect went back right. Smith was able to reach back and barely get a hand on it to slap it away and keep it 1-0.

Dexter would get a couple of more good chances, but Behrman was there every time as the Hornets held on for the win to advance to this week’s district semifinal against Ann Arbor Skyline.

Saline improved to 13-4-2 overall on the season, while Dexter finished with an 8-10-2 overall record.