Scio Township is getting closer to picking a township administrator

Scio Township’s search for a Township Administrator/Director of Operations is down to two candidates.

After a thorough review of 56 applicants, seven candidates were selected as finalists and were interviewed on Oct. 6 by the township board. From there, two were selected at the Oct. 12 board meeting for a second interview.

They are David Rowley and Fred Schnook.

The second interviews are expected to take place on Oct.22. It’s also possible, depending on the candidates’ availability, that the community will be able to meet the candidates at the community Halloween Party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Scio Township Fire Station.

Here are the bios/backgrounds put together by consultant Amy Cell, who is assisting the township in this search process.

Rowley “has been a Government & Community Vitality Educator at Michigan State University Extension since 2017. Before his time there, he was the City Assessor of the City of Mount Pleasant for 21 years. His colleagues describe him as an enjoyable person to be around, and having a calm personality.”

“Mr. Rowley earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan University. Mr. Rowley authored numerous publications and presentations during his time working at Michigan State University Extension. Mr. Rowley has also been awarded the 2020 Gordon Guyer Collaborative Excellence award, the 2021 Excellence in Teamwork National Award, as well as many other awards. Mr. Rowley has been doing Civil War Reenactments for 45 years now, providing living history and education of American History to the public and school kids of all ages.”

David Rowley. photo courtesy of Scio Township

Schnook, “has served as the City Administrator for the City of Kewaunee, Wisconsin, since 2017. In his time working as City Administrator, Fred has accomplished a lot to help the City of Kewaunee; such as the creation of a Capital Improvement Plan and Fund, and leading the demolition and site restoration of the City’s old high school building. He was also awarded the Outstanding Performance Award, by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, every year from 1990 through 2006.”

“Mr. Schnook earned a Bachelor of Science for Community Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an Associates of Arts degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College. Fred Schnook has also obtained a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and is currently getting his PhD in Urban Affairs from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is described by friends and associates as hard working and honest.”

Fred Schnook. photo courtesy of Scio Township

The community Halloween Party will also give residents the opportunity to tour the newly renovated fire station. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo and magician on hand.

The station is located at 1055 N. Zeeb Road.