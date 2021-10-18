From Dexter to Vienna: Dance is a universal language

A love for dance has taken Valerie Stead Potsos across the world and back.

Potsos, who is Head Coach of The University of Michigan Dance Team and Owner of Dancer’s Edge in Dexter, recently made a trip to Vienna, Austria, to teach the Vienna Vikings Dance Teams.

She was joined by Joan Noble Pruett, Assistant Coach of The University of Michigan Dance Team and Flag and Winterguard Instructor for The Michigan Marching Band, and Judy Rice - Professor of Dance in the School of Music, Theater and Dance at The University of Michigan.

The Vienna Vikings are an American Football Team in Vienna and are modeled after the Minnesota Vikings NFL Team.

“Dance is a universal language,” said Potsos. “Even though we didn't speak German, the students understood what we were saying.”

photo courtesy of Valerie Stead Potsos

This is her third trip after they contacted her a few years ago to choreograph for them. During her second trip, she included Pruett and for the recent third trip, she included Rice.

The goals were to work on choreography with their Senior Team (high school and college students) as well as working with the younger teams. They focused on Ballet, Technique (Jumps, Leaps, Turns) Combo, Skill Development, and Teacher Training.

While in Vienna, they taught every night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“During the day, we would discuss our teaching philosophies and methods and how we needed to adjust them to suit these dancers,” said Potsos looking back. “As teachers, we strengthened our teaching knowledge so we can bring those ideas back to our dancers in the United States!”

Going forward, Potsos hopes to build upon these trips and relationships.

“We hope to continue to build international relationships to help our dancers and our dance community grow, learn and build connections!” she said.

photo courtesy of Valerie Stead Potsos