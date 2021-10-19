Dexter and Saline Field Hockey Teams Prep for Post Season

The Dexter and Saline field hockey teams played a modified game Monday night in preparation for the state playoffs that begin next week.

The teams played a game which featured two regulation 15 minute quarters, two seven-on-seven overtime periods and then finished with a shootout session to end the night.

Saline (9-3-1) after having a down year in 2020 is seeded third and will open its state playoff run with a home game against University Liggett Tuesday night. They defeated Liggett 8-0 in the regular season. A win and the Hornetss will face the winner of Skyline and Novi in the state semifinals at Dexter Thursday, October 28.

Dexter (7-5-3), the two-time defending state champions, are having an off year by the Dreadnaughts standards, is seeded fourth and will host Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night at 5:30 PM. The winner will face the winner of Ann Arbor Pioneer and Forest Hills in the state semifnals October 28.

The state championship game will be played in Chelsea Saturday, October 30 at 2:00 PM.