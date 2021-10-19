Washtenaw County District lines still being drawn up with public input sought

The Washtenaw County Apportionment Commission is continuing to seek input regarding the number of County Commissioner districts and location of district boundaries to be incorporated into the 2022 Apportionment Plan.

The apportionment plan will become effective for 10 years beginning in 2022.

The Apportionment Commission held a meeting on Oct. 18, and took input from some county residents during public comment. Some who spoke are from such areas as Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township, and Webster Township and the Dexter community.

The Apportionment Commission is made up of: Lawrence Kestenbaum (Chairperson), Washtenaw County Clerk / Register of Deeds; Catherine McClary, Washtenaw County Treasurer; Eli Savit, Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney; David Frey (Vice Chairperson), Washtenaw County Republican Party Chair and Chris Savage, Washtenaw County Democratic Party Chair.

The meeting heard the public ask about such topics as potential outcomes of district lines, the possibility of expanding the number of districts to wanting the districts remaining similar to their current makeup or number of commissioners for certain communities.

Currently, there are nine districts.

As the commission has been taking input, some people have submitted possible maps that could be used to set the final look of the districts. These proposed maps range from 9 to 11, 13 and 15 districts.

Webster Township resident John Scharf, who is also the township treasurer, was one of the public members who spoke during the Oct. 18 meeting.

Scharf said he hopes they should also endeavor to keep communities of interest in a single district. He’s advocating as a private citizen that they not split Webster Township and that the service area of the Dexter Area Fire Department is a community of interest that should not be split. He said the three communities of the DAFD (Webster, city of Dexter and Dexter Township) are one community in many ways, from the fire department to the library and places like Dairy Queen.

Currently, Webster Township is separated from the city of Dexter and Dexter Township.

In follow up by The Sun Times News (STN), Scharf said he’s speaking for himself and that his opinions may or may not reflect the position of Webster Township.

Scharf explained to STN what this commission is working on.

He said the county is redistricting just as the states are doing so. He said there are rules/laws they must follow, such as making all districts have equal population, and there are also recommendations such as not splitting townships or voting precincts.

In some of the proposed maps, he said the county’s Apportionment Commission is splitting townships and voting precincts.

The work of the commission is continuing and there’s still opportunties for the public to give their input.

According to Edward Golembiewski, Washtenaw County Chief Deputy Clerk / Register & Director of Elections, no decision on an apportionment plan was reached on the 18th. He said the commission will meet next at 4 p.m. on October 25, and they will continue to create, revise and discuss maps at that meeting and probably a few more after.

Their deadline to approve a final plan is Nov. 15.

For more information, such as looking at the proposed maps or learning how to submit input, go to https://www.washtenaw.org/1771/Apportionment-Commission.