Dexter Township talks rental home and 25 acres of landlocked land

Potentially selling a home and/or 25 acres of land were two discussion items during the October 19th Dexter Township Board meeting.

The home is at 6900 Dexter-Pinckney Road, right next door to township hall. It’s owned by the township and was purchased by a previous township board for $245,000, about six years ago, with the idea of possibly using it for future growth at township hall.

It’s been a rental since that time and township supervisor Diane Ratkovich wanted to revisit its future, so she brought forth the idea of starting a discussion on it. Possibly regarding the sale of the house with funds going toward land preservation.

She said it’s a rental that brings in around $18,600, but after taxes, and such costs as maintenance and repairs the township is left with $5,600. She said she doesn’t really see the value for the township.

Board trustee Jeff McDole said he views this as more about the potential for land use, and not really use of the house. He said if the township sells it then it might be a lost opportunity. He said there could be possible ideas to use the land to address concerns about the parking lot and access with the recycling, and/or it could be devoted to event space for the community as well as an area for any potential emergency response, if needed.

Board trustee Karen Sikkenga said another idea for the land, not the house, is a section of it could be used with building a sidewalk/trail to help begin the pathway connection toward Pinckney.

Ratkovich said they should talk about this further in the future and might want to really think about making a plan for it.

The discussion regarding the sale of land pertains to the 25 acres of property off of Dexter Town Hall Road, which is also owned by the township.

Ratkovich also put this discussion forth. She said the township could think about selling it to an interested community member who does have access to it and with the idea of keeping the development rights attached to it. She said those funds from the sale could also be used for land preservation.

The township board agreed that it's a challenging piece of land because it is landlocked and only the neighbors can access it. Ratkovich said a previous board purchased the land to save it from any potential dense residential development.

There is reportedly a neighboring property owner who is interested in buying it.

According to township documents, the 25 acres is bordered on the north by the ITC corridor, on the west by agriculture land, on the south by two properties on Margaret Etta (one vacant, one occupied), and on the east by two parcels on McGuiness (both occupied).

It went through a couple of tax sales before landing in township hands.

Like the house, the township didn’t make any decisions on its future, but do plan to continue discussion with it, possibly through the master plan. Two details on this land center on it being landlocked and therefore a challenge for the township to manage, and the potential of keeping development rights on it if it was sold eventually.

A look across the township parking lot and through the trees at the house owned by the township.