A change is coming to the Dexter Area Fire Department

The Dexter Area Fire Department will be seeing a changing of the guard in July of next year as Fire Chief Robert Smith has announced he will be retiring.

In a letter dated Oct. 11, 2021, to DAFD Fire Board chairman Jim Seta and the rest of the Fire Board, Smith began by saying, “As you know, I have kicked around the idea of retiring from the Fire Service for some time. While being associated with the Fire Service and being a Fire Chief is the greatest career in the world, nothing lasts forever. I have been proud to serve this community for the past 5 years and wish it could go on forever. But obviously that is not possible for anyone.”

During the Dexter Township Board meeting on Oct. 19, township supervisor Diane Ratkovich also announced it to the public and board. She said they will be sad to see Chief Smith go.

The announcement was made official during the DAFD Fire Board meeting on Oct. 21.

DAFD Fire Chief Robert Smith. photo courtesy of the DAFD

Smith came to the DAFD in 2015, after serving in Pike Township, Indiana as fire chief there from 2012-2015.

He said in his letter that he believes the timing of this announcement will give the DAFD Fire Board ample time to find a qualified successor. He also offered two suggested options for the board to consider that could help ensure a smooth transition.

“First, hire a new Fire Chief prior to July 1st

and provide at least a 30-day co-working arrangement.”

“Second, Article VI of the Administrative Manual allows for the DAFD Fire Board to appoint a Manager for the Department. If needed I could entertain a short-term part-time appointment to assist the new Chief during a transition. This option would be slightly less costly than a job shadow approach depending on an agreement that we would need to come to.”

He thanked the fire board and community for its support.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity and support that you and the Fire Board have given me,” Smith concluded his letter.

The Sun Times News followed up with Smith after the announcement. He emphasized that it has been a great opportunity and he’s not quite done yet.

“I want to assure the community that I will continue to work on their behalf at the same 100 mile an hour speed that I always have,” he said. “There is always more work to be done and I want to leave the department on a path for success.”

The Sun Times News will have further stories in the coming year on this retirement and the process to replace.