Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Celebrates Senior Night Against Pioneer

Article provided by Kate Walton

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive honored their Seniors on Thursday night as they swam in their final meet at home at the Wylie Community Pool.

Seniors Claire Blodgett, Rose Clark, Elysa Grossman, Morgan Marsh, Maddy Matos, Alena Michos, Paige O’Connor, Isa Reyes and Alexis TerBush are all 4-year members of the Varsity team. They have spent countless hours in the pool swimming and diving two-a-day practices throughout their careers and truly grew up together on deck becoming amazing women and making many fond memories. Between them they have over 100 years of swimming and diving experience they put to great use leading the Dreadnaughts in their Senior Season.

The night of celebration started with Men’s Coach Mike McHugh and Senior Men’s Captains Adam Bergen, Stuart Bovich and Cole Warren presenting each of the Senior Women with a bouquet of flowers and a bouquet of candy. The women were joined on deck by their parents and siblings as they shared their plans for the future, their favorite memories of their time on the team and some words of wisdom for their teammates. They also thanked their families, friends and Head Coach Cory Bergen, Assistant Coach Murphy Hansen, Dive Coach Shawn Bergman and former Dexter Community Aquatic Club Head Coach, Dave Gendernalik for many years of support, guidance and dedicated coaching. Following the swim events, the Dreadnaughts enjoyed some time at Central Perk and a festive Friends-Giving dinner.

To start the meet, Maddy Matos led her 200 medley relay team (with Delaney Parker, Lily Witte and Marea Balcom) to a third place finish.

Alexis TerBush and Isa Reyes led teammates Harper Brown and Natalie Koenn to a fourth place finish and the all-Senior team of Claire Blodgett, Paige O’Connor, Alena Michos and Morgan Marsh finished sixth.

Matos also led the Dreadnaughts in the 200 individual medley with a fourth place finish followed by Brown and Parker in fifth and sixth. She was fourth in 100 yd freestyle finishing with teammates Jill Kinnard and Marea Balcom in fifth and sixth.

Rose Clark had an 11th place finish in the 200 freestyle while teammates Jill Kinnard, Laura Walton and Elizabeth Young were second, fourth and sixth, respectively. Witte, Balcom and Koenn took third, fourth and sixth in the 50 free.

Elysa Grossman led the Dexter divers with a fourth-place finish. Witte won the event and Vivian Kinnard was second. The divers also showed off their swim skills in their annual diver relay where Sefina Patterson, Grossman, Junia Schulz and Vivian Kinnard finished sixth.

Seniors Isa Reyes, Claire Blodgett and Alena Michos swam one final time together at Wylie finishing fourth through sixth in the 100 butterfly. Paige O’Connor led an all senior crew finishing third in the 500 freestyle with Clark and Marsh in fourth and fifth. O’Connor also led Dexter in the 100 breaststroke with a ninth-place finish. Parker, Koenn and Brown were second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

TerBush headed up the 100 backstrokers finishing third while Walton and Onsted were fourth and sixth. Wrapping up the meet, Matos along with Balcom, Jill Kinnard and Walton finished third in the 400 free relay. TerBush, Young, Emma Bishop and Grace McClellan were fourth and Marsh, Clark, Sophia Marr and Onsted were sixth.

The Dreadnaughts have one final dual meet at Tecumseh next week before headed into the SEC Championships on November 5th.