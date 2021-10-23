Bulldogs Rout Shorthanded Dexter 41-20

The showdown between arch-rivals Chelsea and Dexter turned into a one-sided football game as the Bulldogs rolled past a shorthanded Dexter team 41-20 to make it 26 straight wins over the Dreadnaughts dating back to 1995.

Beating Chelsea has been no easy task for the anyone this season with the Bulldogs entering the game with an 8-0 record and Friday night Dexter was without two of their top offensive players with running back Cole Cabana and tight end Brennan Parachek on the sideline in street clothes.

The teams traded punts to start the game, but the Bulldogs would strike first when Cole Munson ran one in from seven yards out to put Chelsea up 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Dexter would drive into Chelsea territory but turned the ball over on downs when a pass on 4th and two fell incomplete to give the Bulldogs the ball on their own 31.

Trent Hill would bust free for a 30-yard run to put the ball deep in Dexter territory and a couple of plays later Lucas Dunn hit Nick Fisk with a 15-yard TD pass to make it 13-0 Bulldogs after one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts moved to the Chelsea 41-yard line, but an intentional grounding call and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Dexter bench pushed them back to 2nd and 45 and would force a punt.

Chelsea would strike again when Hill busted free and sprinted into the endzone for a 35-yard TD run to make it 20-0 with under two minutes remaining in the half.

Dexter would try to move the ball, but the Bulldogs Lucas Kilgore made a diving interception with under a minute to play in the half to give the Bulldogs another chance.

The Bulldogs would make the Dreads pay as Dunn hit Lucas Hanifan down the right sideline for a 35-yard TD pass with 23 second left stunning Dexter and taking a 27-0 lead into the half.

The Dreadnaughts did not give up and drove deep into Chelsea territory to start the second half but turned the ball over on downs at the Bulldogs eight-yard line. On the first play Davis Bennett recovered ta fumble for the Dreadnaughts to give Dexter first and goal from the ten. The Dreadnaughts would get on the board when Cal Bavineau ran it in from nine yards out to cut the Chelsea lead to 27-7.

Dexter had the momentum and when the ensuing kickoff took a bad hop and was covered by the Bulldogs at their own eight it looked like the Dreadnaughts could make a game of it.

Chelsea made sure that didn’t happen as the Bulldogs went on an impressive 92-yard drive that ate up over seven minutes on the clock and would dash any Dexter hopes of a comeback when Hill busted across from three yards out to make it 34-7 with under a minute to go in the third quarter.

Dexter would keep fighting in the fourth with a three-yard TD run by Bavineau to make it 34-13.

Hill would score his third of the night when he sprinted in from 28 yards out push the lead to 41-13.

Bavineau would hit Braeden Fuson with a 12-yard TD pass in the final minute of play to make the final 41-20.

The Dreadnaught defense had no answer for the Chelsea running attack led by Hill with 228 yards rushing and three touchdowns. The running game also led to a play-action passing attack that was nearly perfect for the Bulldogs all night with Dunn finding receivers Fisk, Hanifan, and Munson open for most of the night.

The Chelsea defense had Bavineau scrambling all over the field all night due to pressure, but he did finish 14 of 27 passing for 161 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 56 yards and two scores.

Dominik Bell filled in at running back for the Dreads and finished with 93 yards on 19 carries.

Fuson caught six passes for 74 yards and a score, Cole Darby six catches for 56 yards and Wyatt Novara two catches for 31 yards for the Dreadnaughts.

Chelsea finishes 9-0 and will be the number one seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will be home for all their games up to the state semifinals.

Dexter finishes 5-4 and with their strength of schedule will qualify for the Division 2 playoffs. The question remains of whether the Dreadnaughts will have a home game or not.

Bally’s Sports Detroit will air the MHSAA playoff pairs announcement Sunday night at 5:30 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson