Dexter Boys’ Cross Country Third at SEC Finals

The Dexter boys’ cross country team came home with a third place finish at the third SEC Red jamboree of the season at Hudson Mills Metropark Thursday.

The third-place finish locked up the third position in the final overall SEC Red standings as well.

Dexter finished with 78 points. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the race with 61 and Saline was second with 68.

Four Dreadnaughts set personal records at the race with Adam Hauser setting a best time of 17:00.7 and finishing 16th. Owen Ackerman was 17th with a PR of 17:02.2, Alex Hoffman a PR of 17:15.8 to finish 27th, and Griffin Bentley 34th with a PR of 17:45.6.

Brandon Anderson led the Dreadnaughts with a fourth-place finish with a time of 16:35.6 and Adam Hauser 14th in 16:56.6. Zachary Sawin rounded out the top seven with a 37th place finish in 17:51.3

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the Division 1 Regional at Brighton Friday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



