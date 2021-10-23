Dexter Girls’ Cross Country Fourth at Third Red Jamboree

The Dexter girls’ cross country team came home with a fourth place finish a the third SEC Red jamboree of the season Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 101 points in the race won by Pioneer with 28. Saline was second with 51 and Bedford third with 98.

Amanda McGill finished with a PR of 18:51.5 and finished 6th

to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Alena Blumberg was 13th in 19:23.7 and Kate Varitek 25th 20:23.8.

Annabel O’Haver came home 28th in 20:33.4, Hannah McComas 29th in 20:38.3 Annissa Sisson 33rd with a PR of 20:59.4, and Ashley Mitchell 44th in 22:18.8.

The Dreadnaughts run at Brighton in the Division 1 Regional Friday.

Photos by Mike Williamson