Broadband announcement from Dexter Township

Are you a household in Dexter Township without access to broadband?

If so, Dexter Township officials want you to take action…

Now that Washtenaw County has approved the funding of $14.6M dollars from their ARPA funds to help accomplish the goal of 100 percent broadband coverage within the county, there are some important next steps.

Dexter Township is working on getting the word out to its residents.

According to the message sent out from Dexter Township Hall, the decision by the county allows for two sources of funding for broadband within Dexter Township: the RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) Federal grant and Washtenaw County Broadband ARPA funds, also referred to as "gap funding."

“At this time it is very important that we identify all households without broadband and make sure your unserved address is included on either the RDOF or gap funding list,” the message from Dexter Township says.

To find out if your address is part of the RDOF award, click on (https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/rdof-phase-i-dec-2020/) or copy and paste to your browser - enter your address in the search bar. If your address shows in the green section of the map, congratulations you are included in the RDOF funding. No additional action is required.

If not, then township officials need to make sure your address is included in the county wide gap funding.

Please email your name and address to info@dextertownship.org and township officials will share your address with the Broadband Task Force (BBTF).

Dexter Township said they will match it against the master list of homes not covered under RDOF to make sure they will be covered under the gap funding.

If they do not already show on the master list, then the township will then share that with the BBTF.

This must be completed soon because the window of time is quickly closing, so act. The deadline to add addresses to the county gap funding list is Nov. 13.

For more information, call Dexter Township at (734) 426-3767.