Dexter's Erratic Ale Co. is introducing its Good Neighbor Tap

In looking back over the past year since it opened during the COVID pandemic, the Erratic Ale Co. says it’s been very grateful for the support the community has shown it.

So much so that it now wants to give back through a community centered initiative called the Good Neighbor Tap.

Erratic Ale owners Deb and Brian Schroeder said the purpose of this is, “To give back to the community and promote giving to support charitable organizations that impact our lives and those of our community.”

“Brian and I are so thankful for the Dexter community especially with us opening during the pandemic,” said Deb Schroeder. “We wanted to do a small part in giving back.”

With starting a beer tap called “Good Neighbor Tap,” Erratic Ale will every month identify a charity/non-profit to donate in a collaborative effort between their customers and the brewery.

They will select a non-profit/charitable organization for the month or quarter and rotate the organizations throughout the year.

Erratic Ale will select a beer and when the guest purchases that beer the guest would be contributing $1 toward the organization, “allowing the community to contribute.”

“Erratic Ale Co. will match the donation that the customers contribute for that pint,” said Deb and Brian Schroeder. “So, for every pint sold of the selected beer there would be a donation of $2 to the selected organization.”

Brian Schroeder of Erratic Ale is looking forward to their community fundraising effort. photo from Erratic Ale

There will also be an opportunity for individuals to donate directly through erraticale.com or at the taproom.

The organization for November will be the Border-to-Border Trail B2B (Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative).

And then in December, it will be Food Gatherers.

Looking ahead to January and February, they are still thinking about what organizations and would like to pick one that helps the local arts and another education. Those will be announced in December.

With the B2B trail, Erratic Ale has a close connection being located so close to one of its trailheads. The Schroeder’s said the B2B and Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative have done great things for the community and it is great to see so many people connecting on the trail.

As for Food Gatherers, they said they partner with a network of more than 170 hunger-relief partners that includes agencies and programs providing direct food assistance to children, adults, seniors, and veterans in Washtenaw County.

“We believe there is a great need especially during the pandemic,” said the Schroeder’s.

The kickoff event for this effort will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. There will be a B2B representative and info table on hand with information shared - Access Maps, Construction map, B2BTrail.org as well as a newsletter/social sign up.

There will also be some additional donation perks during the kickoff event (while supplies last): an athletic hat with a $35 donation; a winter hat with a $20 donation and a B2B Pint Glass with a $10 donation.

There’s also another unique community fundraising opportunity through the Erratic Run Club, which is a social run club meeting at the trailhead next to Erratic Ale Co.

It’s a club where walkers are welcome and No membership is required. Free to come and run or walk. You can find information on their Facebook page.

This fundraising initiative is unique to the Erratic Run Club members and will be ongoing.

For the first pint, $1 will be donated to the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (B2B Trail) in the name of the Erratic Run Club in monthly installments.

The kickoff for this will be Wednesday, November 3, also with a B2B Trail info table from 6:30 to 7:30/8 p.m.

Erratic Ale Co. is located at 8080 Grand Street, Suite 3, near downtown Dexter.