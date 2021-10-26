New recall petitions filed against two Scio Township elected officials

A recall petition has again been brought against Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway and township board trustee Jane Vogel.

This is the second recall petition submitted this month to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office calling for a special election of these two elected township officials.

On Oct. 20, recall language was submitted by township resident David Read to recall Hathaway from the office of Scio Township Supervisor.

The language of the second Hathaway recall states: Supervisor Hathaway called for a special meeting of the Scio Township Board of Trustees to occur at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at which he requested and was granted a doubling of his salary.

And then on Oct. 25, recall language was submitted by township resident Patricia Stein to recall Vogel from the office of Scio Township Trustee.

The language of the second Vogel recall states: At The Scio Township Board of Trustees special meeting held at 4:00 p.m. on August 17, 2021, Trustee Vogel voted to double the Supervisor’s salary.

Both petitions have a Recall language clarity and factuality review hearing scheduled for 3 pm on Nov. 5, 2021. This will be over Zoom with the Washtenaw County Election Commission.

On Oct. 4, Read submitted recall petition language to the county against Hathaway, Vogel and township board trustee Alec Jerome.

All three recall petitions were rejected at a clarity and factuality review hearing on Oct. 15. The county clerk’s website states they were found not to be of sufficient clarity and factuality to enable the officer whose recall is sought and the electors to identify the course of conduct which is the basis of the recall.

To read the previous story on these recall efforts, go to https://thesuntimesnews.com/g/dexter-mi/n/45958/county-election-commission-rejects-recall-petitions-against-scio-township.