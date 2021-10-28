Dexter Police Report, September 2021

By Doug Marrin

During September there were 225 calls for police service in the City of Dexter. This is up from 219 last year for a 3% increase. Year-to-date calls are 1,580 which is down from 1,626 for the same time period last year for a 3% decrease.

Notable events from the call log (see link below) include 28 citizen assists with four of them medical, one assault and battery, four animal complaints, four noise complaints, and one mental health call.

Officers conducted 85 traffic stops in September, the majority being along Dexter’s main corridors. The Main St/Ann Arbor Rd corridor had 39 stops. Central St had 12. Baker Rd saw 11 traffic stops. Six citations were handed out.

In its report to the City, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following events as noteworthy:

On September 13th deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property in the 3400 Block of Ryan Drive. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a light on a building and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On September 16th deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the area of Main and Broad Streets. An unknown suspect struck the complainant’s vehicle while it was legally parked and fled the scene in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On September 28th deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the 7900 Block of Ann Arbor Street. During the investigation, a 58-Year-Old Dexter Resident was identified and cited for the crash.

On September 29th deputies investigated a SCAM/Fraud reported to the Station 3/Dexter Sub-Station. An unknown suspect impersonated a WCSO Deputy and contacted an Ann Arbor Resident in an attempt to obtain money under false pretenses. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

Below is a link to the complete call log for September 2021.