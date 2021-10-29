Webster Twp Police Report, September 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During September, Webster Township placed 108 total calls for police service from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. This is down from 111 calls last year for a 3% decrease. Year-to-date total calls are 856, down from 989 for the same period last year for a 13% decrease.

Calls to police (see link to call log below) included two citizen assists, one medical assist, four mental health, one larceny, three assaults, and one welfare check.

Thirty seven traffic stops were conducted, including 14 on W Huron River Dr., six on Mast Rd., and 16 on N Territorial Rd. Three citations were issued.

The WCSO reported the following to Webster Township at noteworthy events:

On September 14th deputies investigated a Larceny from Building in the 2700 Block of W. N. Territorial Road. A known suspect allegedly stole prescription medication from the complainant. The case is currently under investigation.

Below is a link to the complete call log.