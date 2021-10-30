Dexter Season Ends in Overtime Heartbreaker

The 2021 Dexter football season will be known as the season of heartbreak for the Dreadnaughts as Dexter fell to Battle Creek Lakeview 49-48 in overtime in the first round D2 district opener Friday night.

The one-point loss was the fourth loss this season for the Dreads by one score or less and for years to come Dreadnaught players and fans will always think what if about this season.

It was a rainy, windy, and cold night as the weather wreaked havoc on fans and players all night. The grass field took a beating as both teams were muddy and wet when they walked off the field.

Dexter was forced to punt on its opening drive, but Tucker Dunn recovered a Lakeview fumble to take over at midfield. The Dreads could not do anything with the ball and were forced to punt once again.

The Dreadnaught defense forced another Spartan punt the Dreads would drive to the Lakeview 19 but turned the ball over on downs.

Lakeview would draw first blood with a 28-yard TD run to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Dexter was forced to punt to start the second and Lakeview struck quickly with a 31-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead.

The Dexter offense would finally get things going when Cal Bavineau hit Cole Cabana for a 72-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 14-7, but Lakeview answered with a quick 62-yard TD run to make it 21-7.

The Dreadnaughts would bounce back when Bavineau scrambled around in the backfield and found Braeden Fuson for a 51-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 21-14.

After the Dreads turned the ball over on downs once again in Lakeview territory, Niko Michos intercepted a pass to give Dexter the ball with just over two minutes left in the half.

Dexter drove into Spartan territory and once again Bavineau scrambled around in the backfield and heaved a pass toward Brennan Parachek in the endzone. The Ball was tipped and landed in the hands of Cabana for a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 just before the half.

Cabana, who returned to the line=up after missing the Chelsea game in the season finale, had a huge night and would take over in the second half for the Dreadnaughts. He scored on a 20-yard run to give Dexter its first lead of the game at 28-21.

The Dexter defense forced a punt and the Dreadnaughts looked to add to its lead, but a fumble gave Lakeview the ball back and they made the Dreads pay with nine-yard TD run to tie the game at 28.

After a Dreadnaught punt, the Spartans retook the lead with a 35-yrd TD run to make it 35-28 and the teams would bounce back and forth from there.

Bavineau scored from seven yards out to tie it at 35 and after Lakeview retook the lead with a long TD run, Bavineau would score with a four-yard run to tie it back up at 42.

The Dreads made one last big defensive stand by stopping the Spartans on fourth down and taking over at its own 41 with two minutes to go.

Dexter would drive to the Lakeview 17, but a last chance pass on the final play of regulation was knocked down in the endzone and the game would go into overtime.

The Dreadnaughts took the ball first in overtime and Cabana scored on a four-yard TD run, but the extra point was blocked to give Dexter a 48-42 lead.

Lakeview would tie the score with a TD run and kicked the extra point for the game winner 49-48 to hand the Dreadnaughts another crushing playoff loss.

Cabana had a monster game in the wet, muddy conditions. He rushed 40 times for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Bavineau was 8-21 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns and had 44 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Parachek caught three passes for 19 yards and Fuson one catch for 52 yards and a score.

The Dexter defense had trouble stopping the Lakeview brother combo of Zach and Jacob Kucharczyk, who combined for 306 yards rushing and all seven Spartan touchdowns.

The Dreadnaughts finish the season with a 5-5 overall record.