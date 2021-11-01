Dexter Forum Notes, 10-16-21

From John Hansen, Forum Moderator

It has been a beautiful fall so far and finally the thermometer figured out that it should fall, too.

We covered a wide range of topics this morning beginning with an update from parks commissioner Ron Miller. They have a couple of vacancies on the commission if you are interested in this avenue of community service. Ron tells us that, among other things, there may be public ping pong tables in our future.

Senior center board member Ann Davis will be bringing a consultant to our next meeting for the purpose of conducting a 'listening session' regarding the future of programming for the center. We have been helpful to the county commission and Bridge magazine in past sessions like this and, since many of us qualify as seniors, we should be helpful here as well.

Gordon Darr is promoting the New Horizons Band and Community Choir and encourages interested folks to drop in and check it out at their next meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at The Dexter United Methodist Church.

Heidi Patel was pleased with the contributions that have been flowing into the Education Foundation of Dexter's rivalry contest with the Chelsea Education Foundation.

Ryan Henyard, Avalon Housing board member, let us know that the Hilltop View project remains on schedule for an early winter opening. Thankfully, he did not make me ask why he was wearing a headband with fuzzy pink trim or what it would take for him to dye his afro pink. Something to do with breast cancer research. You can help him with his fundraising goal at rmwp.henyard.com

County treasurer Catherine McClary continues to amaze us with her broadening resume which now includes foster cat mom. This has to do with helping a family facing foreclosure.

And then it all got serious, and personal, as John Scharf recounted an encounter with a (homeless) man pushing a loaded shopping cart north on Zeeb Road out in the middle of nowhere. There is no shoulder so the man was in a travel lane with cars going 55+ miles per hour. The sheriff responded but indicated that the man refused assistance. John tried other means of finding help but the bottom line is that there is no agency that provides outreach in situations like this. Community Mental Health was suggested as a resource 734-544-3050

Some other stories were shared about homelessness and we agreed that, with the end of the meeting near, we should revisit the topic at a future meeting.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 8:30 AM on Zoom. A major focus of the meeting will be helping the senior center design programs for the future.