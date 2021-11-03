Dreads Sweep Jackson in Volleyball District Opener

The Dexter volleyball team was able to go deep into its bench Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts cruised to a straight set win over Jackson in the Division 1 district opener at Ann Arbor Skyline.

The Dreadnaughts had a relatively easy time with the Vikings, taking the match 25-6, 25-9, 26-24 to move on to Thursday's semis.

Dexter took over from the start in the opening set as they rolled to the easy win.

Jackson bounced back in the second to take a 4-0 lead and also led 6-2 before the Dreadnaughts would get rolling.

Hanna Quinn would serve three aces to help the Dreadnaughts go on a 23-3 run to take the set and go up 2-0.

Hanna Quinn had a team high five aces against Jackson. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter coach Paula Palmer Burns went deep into her bench to start the third period and Jackson would take advantage taking an early lead. Dexter would battle back to tie the game at 15. The teams would go back and forth from there with the Vikings holding off a match point at 24-23. Dexter would score the next two points and a Savannah Smith kill would close out the match for the Dreadnaughts.

"We were glad to control the match and allow all of our players to get comfortable with a little postseason play," Burns said. "We look forward to working on Thursday's game plan tomorrow!!"

Savannah Smith had 12 digs and seven kiils for Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

Quinn finished with a team high seven aces, six kills, and three blocks for the Dreads.

Smith chipped in with 12 digs and seven kills, while Avery Goodrich added 10 kills and eight digs.. Jamie Giese finished with eight kills and seven digs, Braedy Wineman dished out 25 assists, while Lana Burns added nine assists. Emily Schultz had 12 digs and a 2.20 serve receive average.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 36-7-4 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson