Dexter Community Report, 10-25-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter updates from the Community Development Manager, City Manager, and Mayor reports submitted to the Council at its October 25, 2021 meeting.

150 Jeffords: The City is working with engineers on the installation of barrier-free ramp access.

Mill Creek Brewery: The City and owner of the empty lot on Mill Creek across from the Fire Station are meeting with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to explore grant possibilities for the development of the parcel.

Farmers Market Seasonal Closing: The last day was October 30. The Dexter Winter Marketplace begins November 6 at the Dexter United Methodist Church.

Mill Creek Volunteer Day: On October 24, the City Staff and Mayor Keough joined volunteers in planting new coverage and laying down mulch on the Mill Creek Park slope behind the Farmers Market.

Assistant to the City Manager: Susan Goldstrom has accepted the position and begins work on November 8.

Recording Secretary: The City has hired Pam Weber as Recording Secretary and Ashley Elliston-Cowher as Backup Recording Secretary.

New City Offices: The City expects initial concept designs from the architect at its November 8 meeting. The City is accepting bids for janitorial services at its new offices.

ADA Projects: The City plans to use money from a federal grant to install ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps.

Fire Chief Search: Mayor Keough will be on the search committee for a new DAFD Chief. Current Fire Chief Robert Smith has announced his retirement effective in July 2022.

Library Board: The Council confirmed Mayor Keough’s recommendation of Martha Gregg to the Dexter District Library Board.

Light Parade: The Council approved the Dexter Daze Committee permit request for the Holiday Light Parade on December 11, 6:00-7:00 pm.

Bills & Payroll: The Council approved payment of $514,649.57 for bills and payroll.

The entire report can be found in the Council meeting packet posted on the City’s website.

Photo: Doug Marrin