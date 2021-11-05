Dexter Volleyball Gets Rematch with Skyline for District Title

The Dexter volleyball team got the rematch it wanted with Division 1 third-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline after a nailbiting five-set win over Parma Western Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts will face Skyline in the district championship Saturday at 11:00 AM at Skyline. The teams have met twice this season with Skyline taking both. They beat the Dreads in straight sets in the regular season matchup, but the Dreadnaughts took them to three sets in the SEC Red jamboree before falling to the Eagles 15-11 in the deciding third set.

The three-set match gives Dexter high hopes and they have had tomorrow circled on the calender after the district brackets were announced.

Dexter nearly missed its chance at the rematch when a tough Parma Western team took the Dreads to the limit Thursday night.

The Panthers took the opening set 25-20 shocking the Dreads and forcing them to play from behind.

Dexter bounced back to take the second set 25-14 and took a 2-1 lead by taking the third set 25-20.

Western did not fold after the Dreads rally and took the fourth set 25-22 to force a deciding fifth set.

Dexter took a quick 3-0 lead behind the serving of Braedy Wineman.

After a Western point, Anna Creech scored three straight for a 6-1 Dexter lead and forcing a Parma timeout.

Western would get cut the Dexter lead to 8-4, but that is as close as the Panthers would get. On match point Creech would hit a serve the caught the top of the net and trickle over and fall to the ground for an ace to end the game.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 37-7-4 overall on the season.