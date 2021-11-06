Dexter’s Anderson, Blumberg Run at D1 State Finals

A pair of Dexter underclassmen had amazing days at the Division 1 state finals Saturday as Brandon Anderson and Alena Blumberg were the lone representatives for the Dreadnaughts at MIS in Brooklyn.

Both runners placed well and came home with personal best times at the race.

Anderson, a sophomore, came home 41st out of 252 runners in the D1 race. He finished with a PR of 16:12.7 which was 18 seconds better then his previous best time.

Blumberg, just a freshman, placed 69th with a PR of 19:14.5 to improve her previous best time by seven seconds.