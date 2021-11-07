Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Third at SEC Red Finals

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive had a fantastic finish to their regular season at the SEC Red Conference Championships hosted by Ann Arbor Skyline this weekend.

In their first year competing in the Red Division, the team earned more than 50 new personal bests and spots in every final event to edge out Skyline for third place behind Pioneer (D1) and Saline (D1). Huron (D1) finished fifth, Bedford (D2) was sixth, Monroe (D1) was seventh and Lincoln (D2) was eighth.

Dexter divers led the scoring with Lily Witte finishing first with a score just short of the Skyline pool record. Vivian Kinnard finished fourth, Elysa Grossman was seventh, Sefina Patterson eighth and Junia Schulz was 25th.

The 200 Medley Relay team of Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte and Natalie Koenn swam a blazing 1:51.67 to finish fourth and improve their State Meet qualifying time by almost three seconds. The Dexter B team of Alexis TerBush, Harper Brown, Isa Reyes, and Claire Blodgett swam a 1:58.84 to finish 11th and the Dexter D team of Morgan Marsh, Annie Ralls, Madelyn McClellan and Anna Wetzel finished 22nd in 2:17.98.

The 200-yard freestylers all swam personal bests with Jill Kinnard finishing 8th with a State qualifying time of 1:57.76. Laura Walton was 14th (2:02.27), Elizabeth Young was 24th

(2:09.68).

Dexter had a great showing in the 200 individual medley where Maddy Matos finished 7th (2:17.30), Natalie Koenn was 9th

(2:17.72), Delaney Parker was 11th (2:21.25), Isa Reyes was 20th

(2:27.73), Alexis TerBush was 21st (2:29.61), Sydney Collins was 24nd

(2:33.85). Matos and Koenn both earned State Meet qualifying times.

Marea Balcom and Lily Witte both swam personal bests in the 50 freestyle to earn 11th and 12th places and State Meet qualifying times (25.29 and 25.41, respectively). In the 100 butterfly, Isa Reyes finished 11th (1:02.01), Claire Blodgett was 15th (1:06.67) and Sophia Marr was 22nd (1:12.17).

Marea Balcom dropped over 2 seconds in the 100 freestyle to finish 10th in 55.74. Harper Brown was 15th (57.13), Elizabeth Young was 21st (59.10), and Taylor Onsted was 22nd

(1:00.61.

The 500 freestyle was fast-paced in the Red Division, but Dexter swimmers responded each dropping about 10 seconds. Jill Kinnard finished 6th (5:11.73), Laura Walton was 11th (5:20.69), Grace McClellan was 21st (5:50.54) and Paige O’Connor was 22nd

(6:02.51). Kinnard and Walton each earned State Meet qualifying times.

The 200 free relay team of Marea Balcom, Lily Witte, Natalie Koenn and Jill Kinnard finished 5th with a State Meet qualifying time of 1:43.74). The Dexter B team finished 12th in 1:47.60 (Young, Parker, Reyes and Walton). Dexter C was 20th in 1:57.99 (Madelyn McClellan, Collins, O’Connor and Grace McClellan); Dexter D was 24th

in 2:01.43 (Marr, Ralls, Bishop and Clark).

Maddy Matos finished 9th (1:01.90) in the 100 backstroke, earning a State Meet qualifying time. Alexis TerBush was 10th

(1:04.04), Claire Blodgett was 13th (1:07.14), and Taylor Onsted was 19th (1:10.01).

Delaney Parker led the breaststroke with a 5th

place finish (1:08.20), Natalie Koenn was 11th (1:10.59), and Harper Brown was 17th (1:11.18). Parker, Koenn and Brown all earned State Meet qualifying times.

In the final event of the meet, the Dexter A 400 free Relay of Marea Balcom, Jill Kinnard, Maddy Matos and Harper Brown finished fourth in 3:47.31 in a State Meet qualifying time. Dexter C dropped over 24 seconds to finish 12th in 4:10.90 (Grace McClellan, Bishop, Onsted and Blodgett). Dexter D was 24th in 4:44.46 (Arbour, Wright, Talsma and Marsh).

Representing the Dreadnaughts at the Region 5 Dive meet at Fenton on November 11th will be Lily Witte, Vivian Kinnard, Elysa Grossman and Sefina Patterson. State Meet qualifiers from the Regional meet will join the swim State Meet qualifiers for the Division 2 Meet at Oakland University November 19-20th. Representing Dexter in swim events will be Marea Balcom (50 freestyle), Harper Brown (100 breaststroke), Jill Kinnard (200 free, 500 free), Natalie Koenn (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Maddy Matos (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Delaney Parker (100 breaststroke), Laura Walton (500 free) and Lily Witte (50 free). All three relays also qualified.