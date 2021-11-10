Variety Die & Stamping Expands for 2nd Time This Year

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Success can have its own set of challenges.

Variety Die & Stamping in Dexter submitted a combined preliminary and final site plan to the City Council to expand its facility yet again. The company can’t seem to keep up with its own growth.

“This company has been growing,” Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol told the Council. “This is either the fifth or sixth, possibly the seventh expansion now over the course of 20-plus years. This is the fourth addition, if I'm not mistaken, in the ten years I have been here.”

As Mayor Keough noted, the company has expanded twice in this year alone.

At its November 8, 2021 meeting, the Dexter City Council considered the Planning Commission’s recommendation for conditional approval of a combined preliminary and final site plan for a 12,103 sq. ft. addition to the existing 83,546 sq. ft. facility. The property, located in Dexter’s business park on Bishop Circle, is zoned Research and Development. The expansion will increase storage capacity to accommodate the company’s growth.

From its website, the Variety Die & Stamping was founded in 1954 in Dexter behind Hackney Hardware and supplied injection mold tools for the automotive industry. In the 1960s, the company’s focus shifted to stampings for car manufacturing. The growing company constructed a 50,000 sq. ft. facility in 1990 at its current location on Bishop Circle. Today, Variety Die & Stamping supplies the automotive and lawn and garden industries nationally and internationally.

The City Council accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation and approved the conditional site plan.

Photo: Variety Die & Stamping