Dexter Community Report, 11-08-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol and City Manager Justin Breyer submitted their reports to the City Council at its November 8, 2021 meeting.

Highlights from Ms. Aniol’s report included the following:

Planning Commission public hearings:

The Encore’s request to amend its zoning agreement to replace exterior lighting fixtures on its Hudson Street façade: The existing lights shine into neighboring yards. Although expressing disappointment at the effect the new lighting will have on the theatre’s entrance, the PC voted to recommend the amendment to the City Council.

A zoning amendment regulating charging stations for plug-in electric vehicles as an accessory use in residential, commercial, and industrial districts: New residential units will be required to be PEV ready commercial development will be encouraged but not required. The PC voted to recommend approval of the text amendment by the City Council.

Indoor Batting Cages/Sports Training Facility: The City received an inquiry regarding developing an indoor batting cages/sports training facility in Dexter’s industrial park on Bishop Circle. By ordinance definition, personal fitness centers with exercise machines and weights are allowed in the district. However, the zoning ordinance does not allow indoor activities involving team sports, climbing walls, skating rinks, swimming pools, and the like. In its discussion, the PC reviewed the City’s central purpose for an industrial park to be a job generator with good paying jobs, which provides a more substantial tax base for the City.

Mill Creek Brewery is pursuing an MEDC Community Revitalization grant with the City’s help. “Mill Creek Brewery” is the business name that owners of the empty lot across Mill Creek from the fire station would like to build.

Highlights from Mr. Breyer’s report include:

Assistant to the City Manager: Dexter’s new Assistant to the City Manager, Susan Goldstrom, will be starting on Monday, November 15th.

Assistant Planner Vacancy: Staff was notified the week of October 25th that the City’s Assistant Planner, Mike Auerbach, will leave his position with the City effective November 23rd.

City Utility Operator: With DPW Director Dan Schaff’s coming retirement, the City has posted a job opening for Dexter’s water/wastewater system.

First Street Park: The Parks and Rec Commission recommended moving forward with an unbudgeted project in First Street Park. Details are being organized, with the item expected to be on the November 22 agenda.

2024 Bicentennial Group: The City’s Bicentennial group is recruiting representatives from various organizations for collaboration in planning Dexter’s Bicentennial in 2024.

Janitorial Services Bid: The City has received five bids for janitorial services at the new city hall property at 3515 Broad Street. Bids are being reviewed.

Road Updates:

City staff met with engineers at 150 Jeffords to review site conditions and discuss ramp options. Staff anticipates a recommendation, and a better rendering will be provided to Council for an upcoming meeting.

Sites for “No Parking” signs at 5th and the alley coming out of The Fillmore will be presented to the Council for consideration.

Additional speed limit signs on Broad Street have been determined, and DPW will proceed with the installation.

Plans for a sidewalk from 2nd St. to First Street Park are under development by city engineers.

City engineers have provided a proposal to update street PASER ratings and take road core samples from select roads that could be targeted for future projects.

Photo: Doug Marrin