Christmas at the Mansion and Holiday Bazaar Holiday Kick-Off

From DAHS

Christmas at the Mansion – a Family Tradition at Gordon Hall

Friday, December 3 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 4 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Join us for an outdoor event at Gordon Hall to kick off the Christmas season. Santa will welcome kids of all ages, so bring your camera! Attendees will enjoy Christmas tree lighting (Friday night), hot drinks, and cookies. In addition, the front porch of Gordon Hall will be beautifully decorated for Christmas through January 3, 2022, including lighted Christmas trees, wreaths, and a sleigh. This is a favorite spot for holiday photos, and we welcome you to stop by and enjoy it. However, the house itself will be closed.

We look forward to bringing our traditional events (including Santa, making gingerbread houses, touring the Christmas Village Collection, and the Christmas tea) back for the holiday season in 2022.

This event is free, but all donations will be matched and will support Gordon Hall. We welcome your support as we work toward our fundraising goal.

Location: Gordon Hall, 8311 Island Lake Rd, Dexter, MI. If you have questions, contact us at 734‑426‑2519 and dexmuseum@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory

The Dexter Heritage Guild will host their annual Holiday Bazaar along with the Dexter Area Museum’s Gift Shop on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featuring many Christmas gift items, ornaments, famous scrubbies, special treats for pets, and much more. The Museum Gift Shop will have its own unique variety of items for sale. We will have a Bake Sale, following all precautions. There also will be a drawing for a special item.

There is no charge for this event.

Location: Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness Street, Dexter, MI.

If you have questions, contact us at 734‑426‑2519 or dexmuseum@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory.

Photos: DAHS