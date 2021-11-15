Scio Twp Police Report, October 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During October 2021, deputies responded to 710 totally calls for service. This down from 785 last year for a 10% decrease. Total YTD calls for 2021 are 6,851 which is down from 6,915 a year ago for a 1% decrease.

Calls included eight larcenies, two assaults, two vehicle thefts, seven mental health, 50 citizen assists, three suicides, two attempted suicides, 22 welfare checks, one robbery, one death, and one death investigation. Deputies conducted 128 traffic stops and issued 36 citations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following to Scio Twp as noteworthy:

On October 6, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Jackson Road for a Retail Fraud. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the same subject had committed several retail frauds over the past several months. Deputies were able to identify the subject and made contact over the phone. The subject originally agreed to provide a statement, however, has not answered any follow-up phone calls. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 10, deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Jackson Road for a Hit-n-Run. The caller reported that their vehicle was struck in the parking lot and the driver fled. The suspect was then observed in the 6400 block of Jackson Road where they struck a business sign and fled again. Deputies located the vehicle in the 5600 block of Jackson Road and contacted the driver. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the driver was intoxicated and placed them under arrest. Lab results indicated that the driver’s blood alcohol content was nearly 3x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 11, a caller reported that she had been followed on I-94 by another vehicle since the I-275 interchange. The caller was directed to the Scio Township sub-station and upon arrival a traffic stop was conducted. Deputies determined that the driver of the second vehicle was intoxicated and believed they were following an acquaintance. Lab results indicated that the driver’s blood alcohol content was 2.5X the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 18, deputies investigated the theft of 2 vehicles from the 3500 block of Jackson Road. Both vehicles were Dodge SRT products and are the latest in a string of thefts throughout southeast Michigan. No suspect information is available at this time.

On October 24, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) complaint in the 100 block of Peach Lane. The caller reported a bullet hole through her bathroom wall. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the round came from the neighboring residence. Further investigation located two bullet holes near the rear of the residence. Deputies contacted the occupants and determined that the resident had fired several rounds at an opossum that found its way inside. The resident was unaware that their round had entered the neighbor’s residence. Charges have been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

On October 25, deputies investigated a delayed Armed Robbery in the 5900 block of Jackson Road. Upon investigation, deputies determined that the suspect attempted to push a cart of merchandise out of the store without paying and when confronted by an employee, produced a small folding knife. The suspect swung at the employee with the knife and then fled to a vehicle in the parking lot. No further suspect information is available at this time.

NOTE: Throughout the month, deputies responded to several complaints of Catalytic Converter thefts. Whenever possible, park your vehicles indoors and keep your doors locked to prevent theft.

Below is a complete call log for the month.