Dexter Twp Police Report, October 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During the month of October there were 113 total calls for police service. This is down from 297 last year for a 62% decrease. YTD calls are 1,177 down from 1,521 for the same time last year for a 23% decrease.

Calls included two citizen assists, two welfare checks, two mental health calls, one fraud, one runaway, and one impersonation. No larcenies or assaults were reported. Deputies made 17 traffic stops issuing six citations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following as noteworthy events to Dexter Twp.

On October 1, deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 3200 Block of N. Lima Center Road. An unknown suspect stole money from the complainants’ checking account. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On October 1, deputies investigated a Hit & Run Traffic Crash in the 9400 Block of Dexter Pinckney Road. Unknown suspect(s) struck the complainant’s vehicle while parked and fled the scene. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On October 3, deputies assisted the Dexter Area Fire Department with a structure fire in the 9400 Block of Hidden Lake Court. There were no injuries in the incident and the fire damage was contained to the single-family residence. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the DAFD.

On October 6, deputies responded to the area of N. Territorial Road and Sterling Trail for a traffic crash. During the single-car crash investigation, the 21-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for Operating While Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On October 8, deputies responded to Waterloo and McKinley Roads for a traffic crash. During the single-car crash investigation, the 49-year-old driver was arrested for Operating While Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On October 12, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property Report in the 6400 Block of Meadow Creek Drive. Unknown suspect(s) slashed the tires of the complainant’s vehicle and fled the scene. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On October 20, deputies responded to the 8000 Block of Stonehedge Drive for a Trespassing and Neighbor Trouble Complaint. The subjects involved have had prior incidents between them and the case was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On October 21, deputies responded to the area of Waterloo and McKinley Roads for a Traffic Crash. During the investigation, the vehicle involved, found unoccupied at the time of the crash, was reported stolen by the registered owner. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On October 25, deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 5600 Block of S. Hay Rake Hollow Road. An unknown suspect impersonated the complainant on social media after her accounts were compromised a few years ago. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

A link to the complete call log can be found at the link below.