Witte Wins Third Straight State Diving Title, Dreads 10th at D2 Finals

Dexter's Lily Witte keeps rewriting the record books as the Dreadnaught junior became just the sixth diver in MHSAA history to win three state titles in a career at the Division 2 state finals Saturday at Oakland University.

Witte’s state title helped the Dreadnaughts swim and dive team earn a tie for tenth place at the finals.

Dexter finished with 69 points to tie with Midland Dow for 10th. Birmingham Seaholm claimed there third straight team state title with 314.5 points.

Witte improved on her division 2 record score for 11 dives with a total of 503.55. It is the second highest state finals score in MHSAA history with the state record being held by Camryn McPherson of Saline with 509.50 set in 2016. Only one other diver has won four state titles. Elyse Lee of Albion won four D2/Class B state diving titles from 2000-2003.

Vivian Kinnard joined Witte on the All-State medal stand with a third-place finish with a score of 390.60. It was a 32-point improvement of her seventh-place finish in 2020/2021.

Elysa Grossman finished her career by reaching the medal stand for the fourth time with a 10th place finish and a score of 320.70.

Sefina Patterson just missed qualifying for the finals with a 17th place finish in the semifinals.

Freshman Jill Kinnard reached the medal stand three times for the Dreadnaughts. She finished 14th in the 500 free, 16th

in the 200 free, and was part of the 200 free relay team that finished 15th

along with Marea Balcom, Natalie Koenn, and Witte.

The 200-medley relay team of Witte, Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, and Balcom placed 10th for the Dreads.

Matos was 13th in the 100-back, Parker also reached the medal stand in the 100-breast with a 14th place finish, while Witte went to the stand for a fourth time with a 16th place finish in the 50 free.

Several other Dreadnaughts competed in the preliminaries but did not move on to Saturday’s Finals.

The 200 IM saw Matos finish 24th and Koenn 31st, Balcom 28th in the 50 free, Laura Walton 17th in the 500 free, and the 400-free relay team of Balcom, Kinnard, Harper Brown, and Matos finished 21st.